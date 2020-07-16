Cartoonist Darrin Bell has deal to write 2 graphic memoirs

NEW YORK (AP) — Darrin Bell, the Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist acclaimed for his sharp takes on race, gender and President Donald Trump, has a two-book deal. Henry Holt & Company announced Thursday that Bell will publish two graphic memoirs that explore racism and his background as a descendant of slaves. The first book, “The Talk,” will be published next year. Holt calls it “a graphic memoir written as a deeply personal meditation on “the talk” Black parents must have with their children about racism and the brutality that often accompanies it.” The second book, “Come Back Around To You,” will tell of “the author’s discovery of art” and his family relationships.