At least 123 visitors to Nevada tested positive for virus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — State health data shows at least 123 visitors to Nevada tested positive for the coronavirus while visiting the state in recent weeks or shortly after returning home. Department of Health and Human Services data shows 16 visitors tested positive for the virus in Nevada the week its casinos reopened in early June. Since then, Californians have accounted for 46% of the visitors to Nevada who tested positive for the virus while in the state or shortly after returning home. Arizonans accounted for 17% of those cases, followed by Texans, who made up about 10%.