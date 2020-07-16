Asylum rules test Trump’s legal skills to make new policy

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Critics of the Trump administration’s most sweeping set of rules to restrict asylum in the United States have sent in a deluge of comments opposing the effort. They hope an old law that serves as a check on presidential power will weaken or even doom it. The government’s proposal would make it much more difficult to get asylum and drew nearly 80,000 public comments before a Wednesday deadline. The administration must address every concern in its final version. The proposal directs immigration judges to be more selective about granting asylum claims and allows them to deny some without a court hearing.