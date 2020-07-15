Young activists, localists top Hong Kong pro-democracy polls

HONG KONG (AP) — Young activists and localist candidates dominated Hong Kong’s unofficial pro-democracy primaries in which hundreds of thousands of people voted despite warnings the elections could violate Beijing’s new security law. Young activists like Joshua Wong and incumbent lawmakers were selected in the event held to whittle the pro-democracy camp’s candidates before a legislative election in September. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has warned the organizers and the candidates that the election could be considered subverting state power if the objective is to resist every policy initiative of the government. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated the pro-democracy camp, saying that the over 600,000 Hong Kongers who voted have demonstrated their desire to make their voices heard.