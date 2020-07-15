Woodtick, popular UP music festival, canceled for 2020

HERMANSVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A popular four-day music festival in the Upper Peninsula has been canceled due to the coronavirus. The Woodtick Music Festival in Hermansville, west of Escanaba, had planned to have 30 bands on two stages, starting July 30. It would have been the 27th annual event. On their website, Woodtick organizers say they’ve been shut down over concerns about mask compliance and adequate distance between spectators. The festival began in 1994 with a group of people cooking hot dogs, playing music and watching a Green Bay Packers game.