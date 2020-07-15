US military: Russian mercenaries planted land mines in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. military is accusing Russian mercenaries fighting on the side of eastern Libya forces of planting land mines and improvised explosive devices in and around the Libyan capital, Tripoli. The U.S. Africa Command says verified photographic evidence shows “indiscriminately placed booby traps and minefields” around the outskirts of Tripoli and all the way east toward the strategic coastal city of Sirte. The mines were planted since mid-June. There was no immediate comment from Russia or the Wagner Group, a Kremlin-backed private security company. Moscow has repeatedly denied playing any role on Libya’s battlefields.