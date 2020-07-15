US backs France in standoff with Turkey over warships

PARIS (AP) — The White House national security adviser says the U.S. is “very sympathetic” to France in its dispute with Turkey over a naval standoff in the Mediterranean Sea. The dispute has exposed NATO’s struggle to keep order among its members, and its diminished U.S. leadership under President Donald Trump. National security adviser Robert O’Brien told reporters in Paris that Trump is available to help defuse tensions between France and Turkey. France says one of its frigates taking part in a NATO operation was illuminated by the targeting radar of a Turkish warship. Turkey accuses France of lying.