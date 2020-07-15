Thai man forced to psychiatric hospital over T-shirt motto

BANGKOK (AP) — A man who posted a photo online showing himself wearing a shirt with a motto questioning the traditional reverence for Thailand’s monarchy has been admitted against his will to a psychiatric hospital, drawing concern from human rights activists. The legal basis for putting 45-year-old Tiwakorn Vithiton into the Khon Kaen Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen is not clear. Tiwakorn caused a stir by posting pictures on his Facebook page of him wearing a T-shirt with the motto “I have lost all faith in the institution of monarchy.” Publicly criticizing the monarchy in Thailand is both socially taboo and legally risky.