Students test positive for COVID-19 after camps

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — At least three dozen high school students in northern Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19 after some attended a summer sports camps.

Lake County health officials say investigations and contact tracing of the infections are tied to camps held last week at Lake Zurich High School and multiple prior social gatherings.

Health officials said health screenings were conducted at the start of the camps on July 6 and some students who showed symptoms were turned away. However, other students experienced symptoms during the camps and were sent home.

Health and school district officials met the next day and decided to close the camps.