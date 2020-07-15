Ski Broncs begin its season after a delay from the COVID-19 outbreak

LOVES PARK (WREX) — After the COVID-19 outbreak hit the Stateline area, the Loves Park Ski Broncs Water Ski Show Team was forced to delay their season. This delay caused many setbacks for the team. One of the biggest setbacks was the amount of money the team lost this year.

"Eighty percent of our income, as a non-profit organization, comes from our ski shows directly. We take collections, we sell concessions, and not being able to put on those shows is not allowing us to bring in the income we normally would during our season," said show director Emily Peterson.

The team was able to start their season again after the region successfully moved into phase four of Restore Illinois. But the team had to cancel all of the competitions it was hosting and is not allowed to compete in any other competitions as a team. The team is also practicing social distancing rules by not performing any large stunts outside of family units. The team can host performances but must follow certain protocols.

"We can only take on 20% of our maximum capacity, the bleachers are sectioned off so people should check to see where they can sit. We are asking people to bring their owns chairs at times," said Peterson.

The team says it is still accepting donations from people who would like to donate. The individual nationals event will be held in Janesville.