Singing the blues, Ellie Goulding turns darkness into light

NEW YORK (AP) — Ellie Goulding’s fourth album is a perfectly crafted artsy pop record full of songs built with epic production and layered vocals. But underneath the beats are gems of lyrics: dark, poetic one-liners with a heaviness that might raise your eyebrow. Goulding says “Brightest Blue,” out Friday, allowed her to face her fears, and open up. She says though she didn’t want to mask the pain behind the songs on her album, she also wanted to offer listeners a sense of hope and optimism. “Brightest Blue” is a double album, with the second half of the project, dubbed “EG.0,” including radio-friendly collaborations with Diplo, Swae Lee, Lauv, blackbear and Juice WRLD.