Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 1:43 AM CDT until WED 2:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Green County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Green County in south central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Rock County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 230 AM CDT.

* At 143 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Argyle, or

near Monroe, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Monroe, Brodhead, Monticello, Albany, Magnolia, Browntown, Juda,

Avon and Jordan Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH