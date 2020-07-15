Search for Tulsa massacre victims resumes, no remains yet

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A third day of excavation has begun at a Tulsa cemetery for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre with no human remains yet found and the search area being expanded. Excavation resumed Wednesday morning at the site where state Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck says items such as household trash, animal bones and a shell casing have been found, adding that there is no indication the shell casing is related to the massacre. On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents looted and burned Tulsa’s black Greenwood District, killing as many as 300 people with many believed to be buried in mass graves.