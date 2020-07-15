Rocktown Adventures busier than ever due to outdoor social distancing

ROCKFORD (WREX) — More people are getting outside this summer to find some fun while social distancing.

Rocktown Adventures says because of that, it's been busier than ever. In fact, the local outdoor retailer says it's seen a year's worth of business over the last couple of months!

So, what are its most popular items?

Bikes, basketball hoops, kayaks, and water boards. The general manager is hopeful this trend will lead to a healthier community.

"There is emotional, social, [and] intellectual benefits to being outdoors," Kevin Versino, Rocktown Adventure's general manager, says. "Just the exercise benefits, I am hoping this increased exposure to outdoor recreation will lead to an overall healthier community."

Rocktown Adventure reminds you to continue to be safe while using any equipment.