Rockford Rescue Mission’s Hope Clinic allows medical care to continue for residents during pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This year, there's less people staying at the Rockford Rescue Mission.

"Typically we'd have many, many more people under our roof" says Rescue Mission Director of Program Support Services Teresa Reeverts.

Reeverts says the summer is typically the shelter's busiest time. She says typically the organization would be serving upwards of 180 people, now it's only taking care of about 70. Reeverts says this is due in part to social distancing and capacity guidelines the Rescue Mission is required to follow due to COVID-19. She say it's also due to the fact clients are required to wear a mask and stay in their designated room throughout the day.

"That's a real deterrent," says Reeverts. "Thank god it's warm weather. "If this were the winter time, I can't imagine where our people would be."

Even though the numbers are lower, the Rescue Mission says the isolation is positive for residents who've chosen to stay. Now they can continue their medical care at the Hope Clinic, which is located inside the Rescue Mission.

"Most everyone in the transient population has compromised health situations," says Reeverts. "Jennifer, our nurse, goes down daily to see them and monitor their health to make sure nothing is going wrong with them."

Not only are residents screened for COVID-19 symptoms, but they're seen for whatever other health conditions or concerns they have. Everything from diabetes to oral hygiene. Residents also work with volunteer medical staff to learn how to better maintain good health.

"They get services everyday from the nurse as they need them. Because we've all been in here sequestered, there's no barriers for them. Which is excellent because we have volunteer doctors who come in to see them."

Reeverts says the staff also works to make telehealth appointments for residents who may need more specialized care outside of the clinic.