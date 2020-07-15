Rockford group advocates for Church and Main Streets to be turned into two-ways

ROCKFORD (WREX) — More details about plans to turn two busy Rockford roads, Church and Main Streets, from one-way streets to two-way streets has been released.

The group Activate Church and Main says 96% of people it surveyed are in favor of turning them into two-way streets, but the project is more complicated than it seems.



The project would also take into consideration adding parking, bike lanes, center turn lanes and best options for traffic flow.



Research on this plan started a year ago, but the group says its goal remains the same: to get people to not just go through downtown Rockford, but to slow down traffic and have people access Rockford.



It will still be a while before the project could become a reality.



The earliest construction would start is 2023.