BEIJING (AP) — Mongolia’s national news agency says a 15-year-old boy has died of bubonic plague in the country’s west. The case prompted the government to impose a quarantine on a portion of the province of Gobi-Altai. The Montsame News Agency cited the Health Ministry as saying laboratory tests confirmed the teenager died of plague contracted from an infected marmot. Montsame said 15 people who had contact with the boy were isolated.