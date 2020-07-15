Rainfall and a few downpours last into the evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) —The Stateline is on the northern end of a complex of storms, meaning we avoid the worst of the rain and severe weather. However, pockets of heavy rainfall are still possible, along with a low risk for flash flooding.

Storms stay south:

The brunt of the complex of storms remains around and south of I-80 this evening. Severe weather and flash flooding have either hit or are ongoing near Peoria. A Tornado Watch remains in effect near I-80 and I-55 into the evening for the possibility of severe weather on that end of the state.

Nonstop showers and a few rounds of downpours continue in this area as well. This may result in a couple inches of rainfall and flash flooding in spots. This risk extends toward the I-88 corridor, but the heavier downpours have been harder to come by. There also has been longer breaks in the moderate rain, giving places a little time to absorb rainwater.

Showers and storms exit by late this evening.

We'll continue to see the worst of the storms remain to our south into the evening, with the complex possibly not clearing Chicago until after midnight.

Showers locally:

In the mean time, light showers mixed with moderate rainfall continues through the middle of the evening. While the rain may not constantly come down heavily, a few downpours are possible from time to time.

Rain draws out of the Stateline by 8 pm, with dry conditions taking over from there. We may see at least another 1/4" of rainfall. A few isolated spots, mainly in Ogle Co., could reach 1" or more. Watch out for puddles or water in the roads through early tonight.

Weekend heat:

Conditions remain mostly sunny and dry through the early parts of this weekend. Hot weather builds in during this time. Highs may reach the 90's by Friday, then the middle 90's are possible Saturday.

By Saturday, high levels of humidity are in place as well. This could boost the heat index up to 105°. Take it real easy in the heat, drink plenty of water, and try to find a cool spot for Saturday night. Saturday night doesn't give us much of a break, with lows in the middle to upper 70's. Sunday repeats the heat, though a chance for showers and storms in the morning may help keep us a little cooler.

Heat illnesses like heat stroke strike easier when heat lasts for many hours like this weekend. Do what you can to take a break from the hot weather to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke. If you start feeling dizzy or weak, get into a cool spot right away.

The heat relaxes early next week, with slight chances for rain in the extended forecast.