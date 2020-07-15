No wake order issued for Rock River in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WREX) — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is providing public notice of the Rock River’s current slow-no-wake status.

According to the US Geological Gauges, the water level for Afton is 6.53 feet. County ordinance requires a slow-no-wake speed restriction be placed on the Rock River when water levels exceed 6.50 feet in Afton.

Deputies will begin placing slow-no-wake signs along the river at all public access points between the Indianford Dam and W B R Towline Road Bridge.