Nissan rolls out new electric crossover, aims to boost image

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan is rolling out an electric crossover vehicle, the Japanese automaker’s first major all-new model since getting embroiled in the scandal surrounding its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn. The Ariya is set to go on sale in Japan by the middle of next year, and in Europe, North America and China by the end of 2021. The company says it will cost about 5 million yen ($46,000). At its global premiere, held online Wednesday in Yokohama, Japan, it was billed as “a new chapter.” Worries about global warming and the environment have made electric vehicles increasingly attractive.