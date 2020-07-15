New Jersey regulators take up Eldorado plan to buy Caesars

New Jersey gambling regulators are considering Nevada-based Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s plan to buy Caesars Entertainment Corp. in a sweeping $17.3 billion deal affecting four of nine casino properties in Atlantic City. Approval by the New Jersey Casino Control Commission would be the final hurdle in Eldorado’s bid to become the biggest gaming company in the world. It would control 52 properties in 16 U.S. states under the Caesars Entertainment brand, including the Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana hotel-casinos in Atlantic City. Bally’s Atlantic City is being sold to Rhode Island-based Twin River Worldwide Holdings.