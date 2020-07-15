Michael Jackson channel launching on SiriusXM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A month-long Michael Jackson channel is launching Wednesday on SiriusXM radio. The Jackson estate is announcing that The Michael Jackson Channel will start its around-the-clock King-of-Pop programming at noon eastern time. The channel will feature music from Jackson’s album and from live performances, including his 1988 concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium on his Bad Tour. Playlists will be featured that were created by singer Akon and Jackson’s brothers and fellow Jackson 5 members Jackie, Marlon and Tito. Journalist and author Steven Ivory will act as the voice of the channel, sharing stories of Jackson, his life and career.