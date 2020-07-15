Mets’ deGrom, Cubs’ Rizzo dealing with back issues

CHICAGO (AP) — Opening day is next week, and there is concern for New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom and Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo because of back issues. The Mets sent deGrom for an MRI after the right-hander pitched just one inning during a summer camp appearance due to back tightness. An MRI on Rizzo showed rib-head inflammation on his left side that is causing back spasms. It’s a condition he has dealt with before in his career.