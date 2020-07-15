Lisa Lucas, head of National Book Foundation, to join Knopf

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the organization that presents the National Book Awards is leaving. Lisa Lucas, executive director of the National Book Foundation since 2016, has been named senior vice president of the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group imprints Pantheon and Schocken. Lucas, 40, has been widely praised for her passionate stewardship of the foundation, from organizing the annual dinner ceremony in Manhattan for the National Book Awards to overseeing the foundation’s literary and educational programs. She will join imprints that have a long history of publishing critical and commercial successes, including works by Simone de Beauvoir, Studs Terkel and Art Spielgelman.