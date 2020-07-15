Let the good times … hold. Virus recloses New Orleans bars

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It’s a fresh taste of bitter medicine for New Orleans: A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is forcing bars to shut down again just a month after they were allowed to partially reopen. Louisiana had been a hot spot for the disease in March and early April, leading to harsh restrictions on public gatherings and many businesses. It looked as though the curve had been flattened when New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell allowed bars to partially reopen on June 13. But after a resurgence of the new coronavirus in New Orleans and across Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered restrictions that limit them to takeout and delivery service.