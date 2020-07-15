In Colorado, Hickenlooper outraises Gardner, lags in cash

DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper’s Senate campaign reports raising $5.2 million over the past three months and says that’s a record for a Colorado Senate candidate. The campaign of his Republican opponent, Sen. Cory Gardner, says it took in $3.6 million from April 1 to June 30. But the incumbent had more than twice the cash available as did Hickenlooper — almost $10.7 million versus $4.6 million. The reporting period includes the Democratic primary on June 30 that Hickenlooper won after a series of stumbles. He spent more than he raised in the past three months.