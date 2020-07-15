Jobs, ecology key to France’s $110 billion virus rescue plan

PARIS (AP) — France’s new prime minister on Wednesday laid out 100 billion euros in new spending to rescue the virus-battered economy from its worst crisis since World War II. The money will notably go to creating jobs for youth, reducing French carbon emissions, and protecting the small businesses that give rural France its charm. Prime Minister Jean Castex laid out his plans after France’s suffered more than 30,000 virus-related deaths and massive strain on its once-renowned public health care system. The stimulus plan includes a ban on new shopping malls in French suburbs, aid for electric bikes and for strategic French industries.