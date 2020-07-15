 Skip to Content

Industrial production rises, but still below pre-pandemic levels

WASHINGTON (AP) — Production at America's factories, utilities and mines surged last month, but remained well below pre-pandemic levels.

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that U.S. industrial production rose 5.4 percent in June, the second straight monthly gain. However, it was still 10.9 percent below where it was in February, before the economy locked down in the face of the coronavirus.

Factory production jumped 7.2 percent in June. The figures were better than economists had forecast. Production at utilities climbed 4.2 percent.

Yet, it's not all good news. Mining output sank 2.9 percent last month, the fifth straight drop, pulled down by plummeting oil and gas production.

