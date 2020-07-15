IDPH announces more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,187 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as well as eight confirmed deaths.

Those deaths occurred in:

Cook County – 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County – 1 male 80s

Kane County – 1 female 80s

Will County – 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 156,693 cases, including 7,226 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,161 specimens for a total of 2,079,601. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity-rate for cases as a percent of total tests from July 8–July 14 is 3.1 percent.

As of last night, 1,454 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 324 patients were in the ICU and 130 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. IDPH says reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

For health questions about COVID-19, call IDPH's hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.