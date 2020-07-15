Hogan announces $501M unemployment insurance fraud case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced the state uncovered a massive fraud case involving unemployment insurance adding up to more than $501 million. Hogan said Wednesday the case involved more than 47,500 fraudulent claims in Maryland. He says employees at the state’s unemployment insurance website detected an unusual increase in out-of-state federal pandemic unemployment assistance claims and reported it to federal authorities. Hogan says while some of the fraudulent claims may have slipped through, he believes the state caught most of them. Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson says the activity was detected on the Fourth of July weekend.