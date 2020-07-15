Google to invest $4.5 billion in India’s Jio digital company

NEW DELHI (AP) — Google says it plans to invest $4.5 billion in India’s Jio Platforms Ltd, taking a 7.7% stake in the digital services company owned by India’s most highly-valued company Reliance Industries. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the partnership with Jio will help connect hundreds of millions of Indians who do not own a smartphone. Jio Platforms Limited owns India’s largest mobile network operator and other digital businesses that belong to Reliance. Google’s announcement came just days after it announced it would invest $10 billion to help accelerate India’s transition to a digital economy in the next five to seven years.