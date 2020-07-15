Ex-officer in Hawaii sentenced for making man lick urinal

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Honolulu police officer has been sentenced to four years in prison for forcing a homeless man to lick a public urinal. U.S. District Judge Leslie Kobayashi told defendant John Rabago to imagine if someone had done the same thing to his young, defenseless daughters. She said Rabago took an oath to protect and defend but instead took advantage of someone poor and homeless. Rabago offered apologies to the victim. He says he made a decision that he isn’t proud of. Rabago’s attorney says the judge is making an example of him as protesters across the country condemn police brutality.