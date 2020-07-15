Apple wins EU court case over $15 billion in claimed taxes

BRUSSELS (AP) — A European Union high court has ruled that technology giant Apple does not have to pay 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in back taxes to Ireland, as the EU’s executive commission wants. The EU Commission had claimed in 2016 that Apple had an illegal sweetheart tax deal with Irish authorities. But the Luxembourg-based General Court said Wednesday that ”the Commission did not succeed in showing to the requisite legal standard that there was an advantage.” Apple CEO Tim Cook has called the EU demand for back taxes “total political crap.”