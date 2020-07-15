Ethiopia denies reports government has started filling dam

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s water minister has denied reports that the government has begun filling the massive hydroelectric dam that has caused severe tensions with Egypt. Cairo has swiftly asked for clarification. Media outlets reported that the filling had begun after the minister confirmed to the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation that satellite images from recent days showed the dam’s reservoir swelling. But the minister told The Associated Press the images reflected heavy rains. Ethiopia’s latest round of talks with Egypt and Sudan on an agreement over the operation of the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam failed early this week.