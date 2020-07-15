Drier and hotter weather moves in by the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get a break from the soggy weather for a few days, but plan on hot weather to strike again by the weekend. The heat index may hit the 100's late this week.

Average for now:

After a cooler, rainy day, Thursday returns to sunny and average weather. Temperatures rise to the middle 80's, with a light breeze from the west.

Friday gets closer to hot weather, as temperatures may get to the low 90's. Humidity is on the rise as well. You may notice muggy conditions by the afternoon. This places the heat index into the middle 90's. The weather remains sunny and dry, so we won't have to worry about rainfall as the weekend kicks off Friday evening.

Weekend heat:

Conditions remain mostly sunny and dry through the early parts of this weekend. Hot weather builds in during this time. The middle 90's are possible Saturday.

By Saturday, high levels of humidity are in place. This could boost the heat index up to 105°. Take it real easy in the heat, drink plenty of water, and try to find a cool spot for Saturday night. Saturday night doesn't give us much of a break, with lows in the middle to upper 70's. Sunday repeats the heat, though a chance for showers and storms in the morning may help keep us a little cooler.

Heat illnesses like heat stroke strike easier when heat lasts for many hours like this weekend. Do what you can to take a break from the hot weather to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke. If you start feeling dizzy or weak, get into a cool spot right away.

The heat relaxes early next week, with slight chances for rain in the extended forecast. Temperatures return to the middle to low 80's, with lower humidity.