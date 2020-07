Danish prime minister gets wedding on third scheduling try

HELSINKI (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has managed to get married after her wedding was postponed and then rescheduled due to a busy first year in office. Danish media reported that Frederiksen, married filmmaker and photographer Bo Tengberg on Wednesday at a medieval church on Dernmark’s Moen island. The 42-year-old Frederiksen was sworn in as Denmark’s youngest ever prime minister in June 2019, becoming the second woman to hold the post. She postponed her and Tengberg’s wedding because of the general election that month. It was rescheduled again because the new date conflicted with a European Union summit later this week.