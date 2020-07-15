Boone County Animal Services spokesperson says staff resignations stemmed from being treated unfairly

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The entire Boone County Animal Services staff suddenly resigned on Friday. The reason why was answered at Wednesday's Boone County Board meeting and community members asked for the staff to get back to work.

In the age of COVID-19, the Boone County boardroom couldn't contain the number of people at the meeting. Many who attended had to listen in the hallway due to capacity limitations and many were angry over the resignation of the animal services staff.

"They're on call. They don't get paid overtime. They work with minimal resources," said Garden Prairie resident David Garris.

"I think people like that are necessary in order to keep a community going," said Popular Grove resident Sara Oberheim.

The three members who resigned declined to comment but they did attend the meeting. Their spokesperson told 13 News their resignations stemmed from being treated unfairly and the staff wants to return to work but they want to see change in the work environment and want to feel appreciated.

But the issue of the resignations wasn't on the Boone County Board's agenda so board members didn't respond to the publics' calls to get the staff back to work.

Before the meeting began, 13 News spoke with the Boone County Board Chairman Karl Johnson who said the board is working with Winnebago County Animal Services and local veterinarians to temporarily help out.

"We have had some discussions with them on how they can help us out to cover those statutory obligations as we move forward here in the short term. From there, we've got lots of things on the table, lots of discussions, nothing concrete for a long term plan," said Chairman Johnson.

But residents are concerned about not having Boone County Animal Services staffed. Residents like Sara Oberheim who has a Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) Program that's now on hold.

"Without the opportunity to have a facility to go to with these animals there is nothing I can do but let the population boom," said Oberheim.

Another resident called on the board to provide more funding and extra staff.

"You need to show your support for these people because they have shown their support never-ending for your animals and for everyone out there," said Garris.

Whether the three workers will return to their job remains in question.

Chairman Johnson says the board expects to have a short term solution by the end of the week and a long term solution shortly after.