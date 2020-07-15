Bitcoin scam leads to unprecedented Twitter hacks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prominent Twitter accounts including Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Bill Gates, among others, were hacked in an apparent bitcoin scam.

At 4:45 p.m. Twitter Support acknowledged the hack in a tweet that reads: "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly."

Twitter posted an update at 6:18 p.m. saying it is continuing to look into the hacks and some functions of its platform may be unavailable while it evaluates the issue.