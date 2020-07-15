Asian markets mostly higher on hopes for coronavirus vaccine

Asian shares are mostly higher as investors pin hopes on news that an experimental COVID-19 vaccine under development by Moderna and the U.S. National Institutes of Health revved up people’s immune systems just as desired. Scientists soon will begin a 30,000-person study to see if the experimental vaccine is strong enough to protect against the coronavirus. News about the vaccine came after U.S. markets closed. But after pinballing through another day of unsettled trading, the S&P 500 rose 1.3% overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.1%, lifted by gains for UnitedHealth Group and Caterpillar, among others.