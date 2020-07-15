Antonio Little Memorial Tournament canceled

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One of the most competitive local basketball tournaments is canceled this summer due to COVID-19 concerns. The Antonio Little Memorial Tournament raises money for college scholarships in the name of former South Beloit standout Antonio Little, who died in 2015.

Mat Parker coached Little in high school and has organized this tournament the past few years. It routinely brings out some of the best players from the Rockford area. It's an opportunity to keep Little's legacy alive and help kids in the community, which is something Little was known to do.

"Giving back to the South Beloit community and the greater community in his name is very important," Parker said. "To me, Antonio was the example, the gold star, of what a student-athlete is. When he graduated he had over a 4.0 GPA and was involved across the board in school. Just keeping his name going and giving out scholarships in his name is really important to keep his memory alive and really important for his family to keep his memory alive, and the South Beloit community."

Parker says they still hope to raise at least $3,000 for college scholarships through an online fundraiser.