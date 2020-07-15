Afghan official: Pakistani mortars kill 4 Afghan civilians

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan provincial spokesman says several mortar shells fired by Pakistani troops have landed in a border village in eastern Afghanistan, killing four civilians and wounding nine others. In Pakistan, police accused Afghan forces of initiating an exchange of fire a day earlier. A spokesman for the governor of Afghanistan’s Kunar province says Afghan forces returned fire Wednesday. A lawmaker from Kunar says if Pakistan continues to fire over the border, the issue will be discussed at the diplomatic level. She said she believes Taliban insurgents, backed by Pakistan, are behind the attack on Afghan soil.