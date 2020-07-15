7 traditional wooden ships burn in factory in southern Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency is reporting that seven traditional wooden dhow vessels have caught fire in a factory in the southern Iranian port city of Bushehr, There were no reports of casualties and the Wednesday fire was contained. Authorities were investigating the cause of the blaze, but paint thinner and wood paint are highly flammable and failure to follow safeguards can result in fire. Dhows are traditional sailing vessels usually built for fishing in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. There was no indication of sabotage.