2nd man charged in July Fourth killing of Chicago girl

CHICAGO (AP) — A second man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl who was killed while celebrating the July Fourth holiday with her family on a street on the city’s West Side. Twenty-two-year-old Davion Mitchell is charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the killing of Natalia Wallace and wounding of a man who police believe was the intended target of the suspected gang-related attack. Thirty-three-year-old Reginald Merrill was arrested last week and charged with murder. Police allege that Merrill drove the car that Mitchell and two other suspects climbed out of before firing several times in the direction of a family party. The other two men are still being sought.