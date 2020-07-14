Worker killed in construction zone in Columbia County

COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a construction worker was struck and killed by a commercial truck along a Columbia County highway. The 29-year-old man was working in a construction zone on Highway 151 near Columbus Monday when he was hit by a truck owned by Michel’s Construction. The victim was employed by a private construction company. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Medical Examiner. He has not yet been identified. The crash remains under investigation.