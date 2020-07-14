Wisconsin Democrats raised record-high $10M over 3 months

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Democratic Party says it raised more money between April and June than in any other three-month period in state party history. The totals announced Tuesday bolster the state party’s bank account just five months before the November election in this hotly contested presidential battleground state. Democratic Party spokeswoman Courtney Beyer says Democrats raised $10 million over the second quarter of the year, leaving them with $12 million cash on hand. President Donald Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016, and the state remains a focus for both his and Democrat Joe Biden’s campaigns this year.