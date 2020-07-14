White Sox prospect Burger to play in local St. Louis league

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Burger is going to play in a local league this summer in his hometown of St. Louis after the Chicago White Sox approved the plan for their first-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft. It’s a chance for the third baseman to get back on the field after he tore his left Achilles tendon twice, sidelining him for each of the previous two seasons. The cancellation of this year’s minor league season left prospects like Burger without anywhere to go for game action that could help continue their development. It remains to be seen how many teams permit their prospects to play in organized leagues this summer.