Victims’ lawyer: Drug-diluting pharmacist set to be released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An attorney for victims of a man who diluted tens of thousands of prescriptions says the former Missouri pharmacist is being released from prison early because of the coronavirus. The Kansas City Star reports that Michael Ketchmark called on officials to reverse their decision in the case of Robert Courtney. The 67-year-old former Kansas City pharmacist was sentenced to 30 years in prison in December 2002 after admitting to diluting the drugs to boost profits. But Ketchmark told the newspaper he was informed that Courtney could be released as early as this week to a halfway house and then to home confinement. The Bureau of Prisons didn’t immediately return messages from the AP seeking comment.