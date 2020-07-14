Timing of Carlson’s vacation familiar to Fox News viewers

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News’ Tucker Carlson says he’s headed out to do some trout fishing this week — after addressing on the air the story about his former top writer, who resigned after racist comments he’d made under a false name were discovered online. For Fox, it’s at least the sixth time since 2017 when network personalities go away to cool off when the heat is on. It also happened to Carlson last year, when he headed off for some fishing after being criticized for saying white supremacy was not a problem in America. Fox says Carlson’s trip was planned in advance of his writer’s resignation.