South Africa surpasses the UK in confirmed coronavirus cases

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has surpassed the UK in its number of confirmed coronavirus cases. That’s according to a health ministry statement and data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. South Africa now has the world’s eighth-highest number of confirmed cases at 298,292, which is nearly half of all the confirmed cases on the African continent. President Cyril Ramaphosa this week said the country is now “confronted by the gravest crisis in the history of our democracy.” He said many more infections have gone undetected despite South Africa conducting more than 2.2 million tests, by far the most of any African country.