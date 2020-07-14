Six people sentenced in SNAP benefits fraud scheme in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Three years after they were arrested, six Rockfod residents are sentenced for their role in scheming the SNAP benefits system.

Investigators say between April 2015 and January 18, 2017, the defendants fraudulently accepted and redeemed SNAP benefits in exchange for cash. It's known as SNAP Trafficking. It is prohibited under SNAP, which is meant to help low-income people purchase food and groceries.



Leeform “John” Xayvandy, Sr., 39, pleaded guilty on Nov. 27, 2019, to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. He was sentenced to 36 months’ imprisonment, 2 years’ supervised release, and ordered to pay approximately $3.18 million in restitution.

Som Xayvandy, 49, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4, 2019, to one count of wire fraud. He was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment, 2 years’ supervised release, and ordered to pay approximately $2.77 million in restitution.

Vansy “Dee” Xayvandy, 45, pleaded guilty on Jan. 27, 2020, to one count of wire fraud. She was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment, 2 years’ supervised release, and ordered to pay approximately $2.77 million in restitution.



Christiana “Tina” Xayvandy, 28, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4, 2019, to one count of wire fraud. She was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment, 2 years’ supervised release, and ordered to pay approximately $2.97 million in restitution.



Feuy Khaikham, 59, pleaded guilty on Nov. 18, 2019, to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. She was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment, 2 years’ supervised release, and ordered to pay approximately $2.03 million in restitution.

Aung Gyaw, 25, pleaded guilty on Jan. 3, 2020, to one count of wire fraud. He was sentenced to probation with a period of 6 months’ home confinement, and ordered to pay approximately $2.97 million in restitution.

According to the written plea agreements, the trafficking happened at multiple stores in Rockford, including Pattaya Grocery Foods (formerly located at 108 15th Avenue), B&P Foods Market (formerly located at 102 15th Avenue), Platinum Electronics and More (formerly located at 1114 Broadway), and Mr. Clark Groceries (formerly located at 1019 South Main Street).



Som Xayvandy and Khaikham admitted in their plea agreements that they previously owned stores that were permanently disqualified from participating in SNAP in 2014 after USDA Food and Nutrition Services found that SNAP trafficking had been conducted at those stores.



